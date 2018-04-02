Man shot while driving Call-A-Ride vehicle in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police said a man was shot while driving a Metro Call-A-Ride van in St. Louis.

According to St. Louis police, a gray minivan pulled alongside the van around 1:30 p.m. Sunday and a man inside the minivan fired shots, striking the metro driver several times and causing the van to crash into a tree.

The victim was taken to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known. Patti Beck, director of communications for Metro, said two passengers on the van suffered minor injuries from the crash, and one was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Call-A-Ride service offers rides in wheelchair-accessible vehicles for residents who cannot use other public transit options.