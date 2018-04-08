Man Slain

CRANE- Authorities say a man has been shot to death at his home in southwest Missouri. Stone County deputies say the man called 9-1-1 early today to report that two men had broken into his home in Crane and shot him in the head. Dispatchers said the man died in the doorway of his home as paramedics worked to save him. They said he was shot several times in the head and chest. Deputies say valuables were left behind, leaving them without a motive. Sheriff Richard Hill says they have few leads in the case.