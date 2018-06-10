Man sleeping in trash container dumped into truck

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man is recovering in St. Louis after being dumped into a trash trunk while sleeping in a trash container.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the man was sleeping in a large trash container early Wednesday near the St. Louis Art Museum in Forest Park. When a trash truck arrived to dump the container's contents into the bed of the truck, the workers were unaware that a man was inside the container.

The driver spotted the man, helped him get out, and called authorities. The man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.