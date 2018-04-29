Man sought after alleged shooting involving Missouri trooper

By: The Associated Press

Troy Bateman

MARSHALL (AP) - Missouri authorities are searching for a suspected parole violator they say exchanged gunfire with a state trooper after a chase.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the trooper escaped injury during the alleged confrontation with 35-year-old Troy Bateman of Marshall.

The patrol says that the trooper began pursuing a vehicle for alleged traffic charges Friday night in Saline County before the suspect's vehicle crashed at an intersection. After trading gunfire with the trooper, the patrol says, the suspect fled into a field.

The patrol says Bateman has an active warrant for a burglary-related parole violation, and he's wanted in connection with the Friday night encounter with the trooper.

The patrol cautions residents that Bateman is believed to be armed with a handgun.