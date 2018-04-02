Man Sought in Murder of 2 KC Women Kills Himself

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Police say a man accused of killing a mother and daughter in Kansas City shot himself to death as police were about to arrest him.

Thirty-eight-year-old Rufus Young was found dead Thursday at an Independence motel. He had been charged earlier in the day with killing his ex-girlfriend, 35-year-old Naushay Riley, and Riley's 54-year-old mother, Jackie Riley.

Police say Jackie Riley was holding Naushay's 2-year-old when she was killed but the child was not hurt. Young was the child's father. Naushay's 9-year-old son saw his grandmother being shot and fled with the toddler before his mother was shot.

The Kansas City Star reports that Naushay Riley had gone to her mother's home after arguing with Young. She ended the relationship two months ago but Young hadn't accepted it.