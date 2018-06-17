Man stabbed in Jefferson City alley, suspect arrested

JEFFERSON CITY — Jefferson City Police detectives arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing in an alley early Sunday morning.

Police arrested Marquis Jones, 22, of Jefferson City, accusing him of second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. Jones was taken to the Cole County Jail.

Jefferson City Police responded to the incident on Commercial Street Sunday just before 1 a.m. Officers said they found a man injured from stab wounds when they arrived. The victim, a 29-year-old Jefferson City man, was taken to a Columbia hospital due to the extent of his injuries.

Police said the suspect was standing nearby the scene while they were investigating and admitted to his involvement in a confrontation that led to the stabbing. Police said they found the knife that was used.

The Jefferson City Police department said investigation is ongoing. Police said they do not have a possible motive for the assault.