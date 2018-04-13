Man Struck by Semi on St. Louis-Area Interstate

By: The Associated Press

FLORISSANT (AP) - An investigation continues after a 35-year-old man was struck and killed by a semi while trying to cross Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County.

Police say Renell Clower of St. Louis was crossing the westbound lanes in the Florissant area about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday when he was struck by the tractor-trailer.

The accident shut down all westbound lanes for several hours. All but one lane opened by 7 a.m.

Police aren't sure why Clower was walking on the interstate.