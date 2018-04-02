Man struck with object, robbed on South Providence Road

COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is looking for information regarding a robbery near the University Heights apartment complex Thursday morning.

MUPD Captain Brian Weimer said an individual struck a man on South Providence with an object and took cash from him. Weimer said the robber used force, but that there was not a gun or knife used in the altercation.

The victim described the man as a white man, wearing a hoodie and between 5'10 and 6' tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sam Easley at (573) 884-3721 or CRIME STOPPERS at (573) 875-8477. Individuals may be eligible for a reward if tips lead to an arrest.