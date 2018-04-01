Man stuck in collapsed trench rescued in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A man has been rescued after being stuck in an 18-foot-deep trench in St. Louis.

Firefighters said a trench behind a home where a crew of three was working collapsed Sunday evening. Two people managed to escape, but a 36-year-old man was trapped with dirt up to his neck for about five hours.

During the rescue, emergency crews gave the man oxygen, and two medics stayed in the trench with the victim for assistance.

Firefighters said the man was able to communicate throughout the rescue process, and that he suffered no obvious external injuries. He was transported to St. Louis University Hospital for observation.

Authorities said it is unclear what caused the trench to collapse.