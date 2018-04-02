Man Sues Bar after Building Collapse

Jeremiah DeGuire seeks more than $25,000 in damages against the owners of the building that houses Trueman's Place. The suit was filed Wednesday. DeGuire was paralyzed and others were injured when a brick wall collapsed and part of the roof fell in the Soulard neighborhood bar on July 19th. DeGuire's attorney has asked that the building's demolition stop until experts can collect evidence. The suit alleges that the building owners, Robert and Elizabeth St. Clair, should have known the bar was not safe. Robert St. Clair says his building was in great shape and had been renovated 20 years ago.