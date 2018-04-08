Man Sues Food Companies, Wal-Mart in Relation to Pet's Death

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CASSVILLE - A southwest Missouri man who blames contaminated pet food for his dog's deathly illness has sued two food companies and Wal-Mart. Richard Schwinger of Barry County is seeking class-action status for the lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Springfield. Schwinger's dog "Sandy" was euthanized in March. The suit names Canada-based Menu Foods, which already faces at least 50 lawsuits nationwide. Also named are Del Monte Foods and Wal-Mart, which the complaint says is the largest distributor of Menu Foods' products. Schwinger alleges that his two-year-old dog's health began declining in late February or early March. Soon his veterinarian said the dog was suffering so much that it should be put to sleep. The lawsuit alleges that the defendants failed to prevent the distribution of tainted pet foods after the discovery of contaminated wheat gluten in their ingredients. Wal-Mart had no comment, and the pet food companies could not be reached last night.