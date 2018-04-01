Man sues Kansas City police, alleging brutality

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating a man's claims that officers used excessive force in an arrest that was captured on dashcam video.

The Kansas City Star reports that 24-year-old Manuel Palacio alleges in a lawsuit filed last month in Jackson County Circuit Court that officers kneed him in the back, beat him in the ribs and made verbal threats during the May 2014 arrest. The suit contends Palacio didn't resist arrest and was unarmed.

Palacio has pleaded guilty to stealing and been sentenced to five years in prison.

The police department said in a statement that the department became aware of a "possible case of police misconduct several weeks ago." The statement said a criminal investigation has been initiated.

One officer is no longer with the department. Two others are on administrative assignments during an internal investigation.