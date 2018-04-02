Man Suffers Fatal Accident With Riding Lawnmower

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A 69-year-old man is dead Saturday after his riding lawnmower overturned on a hill ejecting him from the seat and eventually falling on top of him.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred around 4 p.m. and the man was pronounced dead at the scene by a Boone County Medical Examiner.