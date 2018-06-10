Man Surprised by Arrest

But he says he did not download the videos. Clarence Tremaine says he was surprised when the police wanted his computer.

"There's no way in hell I'd do something like that," Tremaine said.

On it, police found about 17 videos of child molestations. But Tremain says he did not download those videos. Instead, he thinks an acquaintance has been breaking into his home. He has a broken lock and pried door as his evidence. But the Mid-Missouri Internet Crimes Task Force has been investigating the crime for months now. They say Tremaine is the right man. But some neighbors are surprised police arrested Tremaine.

"Actually, he seemed very nice the few times I've talked to him," Vera Williams said.

The task force also cooperated with Hannibal Police Thursday in the arrest of a man they say was talking online with a Boone County investigators posing as a minor.