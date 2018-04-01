Man Suspected In 23 Burglaries

WARRENTON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities in Warren County suspect a 30-year-old man is responsible for nearly two dozen burglaries over the past year.

The suspect, 30-year-old George Augusta III of Truesdale, was arrested Dec. 21 after a break-in at a home in the eastern Missouri county.

Authorities say that since then, Augusta has given officers information about other burglaries he has committed. In all, 23 burglaries are attributed to Augusta, though so far, he is charged with only one. More charges are expected.

Recovered items range from numerous guns to TVs, air-conditioning units, rare coins, musical instruments, even swords.

Police say Augusta told them he committed the crimes because he was jobless and needed money for child support payments. He is jailed on $50,000 bond.