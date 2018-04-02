Man suspected in 3 St. Louis robberies

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The FBI says the same man is believed responsible for at least three bank robberies this month in St. Louis.

Federal investigators have dubbed him the "Scarf-Face Bandit" because he has been shown in surveillance photos with a scarf over part of his face.

The latest robbery was Thursday afternoon at a U.S. Bank branch in south St. Louis. The suspect approached a teller and handed a demand note. He was given an undisclosed amount of money. No one was hurt.

The same man is suspected of two other robberies, both at the same bank at Commerce Bank branch in south St. Louis. The same bank was robbed on Jan. 12 and Jan. 16.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.