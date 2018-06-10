Man suspected of using road flares to set St. Louis fires

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal agents in St. Louis say security cameras helped lead to the arrest of a serial arsonist.

Authorities say 47-year-old Michael Naro is facing four felony counts of second-degree arson and one count of reckless burning or exploding for a series of fires in south St. Louis. Police tell KMOV-TV that Naro used road flares to set garages and trash bins on fire in his neighborhood. One garage burned to the ground.

Security cameras set up by authorities allegedly showed Naro leaving his home and walking toward a garage. Police searched the home and say they found road flares and other evidence.

Naro is jailed without bond and does not have a listed attorney.