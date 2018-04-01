Man Throws Homemade Bombs

in News

AP-MO--House-Arson,0077Man accused of trying to set fire to house O'FALLON, Mo. (AP) -- A man is arrested for throwing Molotov cocktails at a St. Charles County home. It happened Saturday night in O'Fallon. Police say the man threw the homemade bombs at a home where seven people were inside. He also set fire to propane tanks in the backyard. Neighbors smelled gas, saw fire and saw the man running away. All seven inside got out safely. Witnesses say the incident stems from an ongoing fight. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-10-01-07 0823CDT