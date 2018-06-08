Man to be arraigned in Cape Girardeau bank robbery

2 years 9 months 1 day ago Sunday, September 06 2015 Sep 6, 2015 Sunday, September 06, 2015 5:32:11 PM CDT September 06, 2015 in News
By: Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - A man charged in a Cape Girardeau bank robbery will be arraigned Tuesday.

The Southeast Missourian reports that 30-year-old Jeron Mister, of Fairview Heights, Illinois, is charged with second-degree robbery in Wednesday's heist. Bond is set at $150,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Mister is accused of giving a bank teller a note that said, "Give me money." Court records say the teller told police the suspect threatened to kill her if she didn't hurry. However, no one was hurt. Police say the suspect had his hand in his pocket as if he had a weapon but that no weapon was brandished.

Police caught Mister later in the day, and the stolen money was recovered. Court records say Mister admitted to the robbery

