Man to be Sentenced in Plane Stowaway Case

LOS ANGELES (AP) - A man who pleaded guilty to a stowaway charge for boarding a cross-country flight by using an expired boarding pass with someone else's name is scheduled to be sentenced in a Los Angeles federal courtroom Monday.



Olajide Oluwaseun Noibi faces up to five years in prison, but prosecutors are asking the 24-year-old be sentenced to a term of time served followed by a one-year period of supervised release.



Noibi, who has dual U.S. and Nigerian citizenship, was arrested June 29 arrest at Los Angeles International Airport after it was determined that he got past screenings using expired boarding passes with someone else's name and presenting his student identification.



Authorities said terrorism did not apply in this case.