Man to be tried on charges he held cancer patient captive for pain meds

NEOSHO (AP) - A judge has found sufficient evidence for a Missouri man to be tried on charges that he held a cancer patient captive overnight and ordered the sick man to turn over his prescription pain medication.

The Joplin Globe reported Derrick Clouse was bound over for trial Tuesday on charges that include kidnapping.

Court records stated the cancer patient was held captive in July after he went to Clouse's house in Granby to give him a ride. Clouse reportedly was mad that he hadn't been told that the sick man was a sex offender. The sick man feigned morphine withdrawal the next day when Clouse and two others used his van for a drug run. The cancer patient lowered himself on the van's chair lift and fled in his wheelchair.