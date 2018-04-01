Man to serve life in prison for killing 6-year-old Callaway Co. boy

Dayne Hathman, 6, who had Down Syndrome, was found dead in his Callaway County home Aug. 28, 2014.

FULTON - A Callaway County judge sentenced a Sedalia man to life in prison without the possibility of parole or probation early Monday in connection with the shooting death of a 6-year-old Callaway County boy.

Scottie Willet, 27, who has also lived in Columbia, admitted to killing Dayne Hathman in the boy's family home in August 2014.

Willet pleaded guilty to murder and armed criminal action before Judge Jeff Harris.

Willet admitted to shooting and killing Dayne Hathman multiple times with a .40 caliber handgun Aug. 27. Hathman, who had Down Syndrome, was found dead a day later. Authorities initiated a manhunt and found Willet southwest of Fulton after searching the Little Dixie Conservation area. Willet was believed to be living with Hathman at the time of the killing.

In addition to life in prison on the murder charge, the judge also sentenced Willet to 20 years in prison to serve on top of the life sentence for armed criminal action. Charges of receiving stolen property and tampering with a motor vehicle were dropped.