Man to stand trial in killings of pregnant woman, 2 others

OZARK (AP) — A judge has found sufficient evidence for a southwest Missouri man to stand trial on charges that he shot and killed a pregnant woman and two other people in a mobile home.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 26-year-old Brian D. Williams, of Sparta, was bound over for trial Thursday after a preliminary hearing.

Prosecutors said he drove in February to the Ozark mobile home in a stolen pickup truck and used the light from a headlamp to methodically shoot and kill the occupants. The victims were 27-year-old James Marsh; Marsh's 26-year-old pregnant girlfriend, Casey Maples; and 40-year-old Christina Winden.

Sgt. Dan Nash of the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Williams confessed to the killings. Williams had lived in a camper owned by Winden and located near her mobile home.