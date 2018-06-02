Man Tried To Abduct Girl

CLAYTON (AP) - St. Louis County police say a man tried to abduct a 16-year-old girl while she was walking in north St. Louis County. The girl told police she was coming home from the bus stop when a man unsuccessfully tried to force her in his vehicle. The suspect is described as a dark-skinned black male in his mid 20s. He is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He was wearing a white pullover t-shirt and black pants. His vehicle is described as a dark-colored late 90s to early 2000 model Pontiac Grand Am with Missouri license plates.