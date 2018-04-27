Man turns himself in after shooting woman outside Chesterfield nursing home
CHESTERFIELD (AP) - The man who shot his wife outside a nursing home in Chesterfield turned himself in. Police in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield were investigating Monday the shooting of a woman outside of the nursing home where she worked.
Police said a man fled after shooting and wounding his wife about 6 a.m. Monday in the parking lot of Friendship Village. He turned himself in five hours later.
Investigators said the woman sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The motive for the shooting was not released.
Related Stories
More News
Grid
List
COOPER COUNTY - One person was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in Cooper County. According to a Facebook... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - According to a report by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, more than one hit-and-run crash occurs every... More >>
in
OAKLAND - Oakland Middle School hosted its second annual multicultural festival Thursday night. Students from over 30 countries performed and... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia police are asking for the community's help in locating a runaway teenager last seen on April 26.... More >>
in
HOLTS SUMMIT - Rick Hess, Holts Summit City Administrator, is a registered republican and voted for President Donald Trump. “I... More >>
in
HANNIBAL - The Columbia College Cougars defeated the Hannibal-LaGrange Trojans today in both games of an AMC doubleheader. The Cougars... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The growing number of school shootings is prompting mid-Missouri educators to take a close look at what they... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The latest on allegations involving Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (all times local): 5:20 p.m. ... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Senators approved a budget bill Wednesday for K-12 public education that comes up $50 million short of... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals (15-9) wrapped up their three-game series with the New York Mets (15-8) in... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Missouri now has 10 cases of measles, including three students, according to health officials. The... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Republican Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard says he has not yet decided whether to... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri civil engineers graded Missouri roads a D+ in their latest report card. That's down from a... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia Public School community service project that has students removing invasive honeysuckle is on hold after $700... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetam heard arguments from Govenor Eric Greitens and Attorney General Josh Hawley's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Republican Party is seeking to boot four candidates from the primary ballot, including two... More >>
in
NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) — Bill Cosby has been convicted of drugging and molesting a woman in first big celebrity trial... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — The Missouri Department of Natural Resources plans to return $575,000 it received for two new state parks... More >>
in