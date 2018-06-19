Man Turns Self in for Two Counts of Statutory Sodomy

CALLAWAY COUNTY — The Callaway County Sheriff's Department stated in a press release that Sean A. Price, 43 of Williamsburg, turned himself in Monday for two counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree.

Deputies investigated and transferred Price to Boone County on a change of venue. Officials originally scheduled Price's appearance in Boone County Court for March 1 for sentencing. However, officials stated that he failed to appear, in part allowing a warrant for his arrest.

The release said after turning himself in to the bondsman, Price surrendered to the Callaway County Jail.

Price is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.

Deputies are still currently investigating and finding details of the occurrence that happened January 16.

The charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.