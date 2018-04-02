Man Wanted for Assault of Two Women in Centralia

CENTRALIA - One man is wanted after assaulting two women in Centralia.

According to a press release from the Boone County Sheriff's Department, Robert Dale Freeman, 41, of 18000 Roddy Road has been charged as a persistent offender with Domestic Violence Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Deputies responded to his residence September 4th and found two women, ages 18 and 38, who said they were assaulted.

Bond is set at $30,000. Freeman also has an outstanding warrant for Trespassing First Degree with bond set at $1,000.