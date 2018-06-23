Man Wanted in Missouri Dies After Texas Standoff

EL PASO, Texas (AP) - Police say a man wanted in Missouri for failing to register as a sex offender has died after shooting himself in the head during a standoff with authorities in the Texas city of El Paso.

El Paso police say they were notified Friday evening that 30-year-old Kevin McGlothlin had died at the hospital.

Police say that on Friday afternoon, McGlothlin rammed a car containing U.S. Marshals deputies and then fled police who tried to stop him. He then was located at an apartment where he had barricaded himself.

Police say that about two hours after establishing phone contact with him, authorities entered the apartment after hearing a single gunshot. He had a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head and was taken to the hospital.