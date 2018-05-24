Man who admitted to shooting 6-year-old appears in court

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The man who admitted to shooting a 6-year-old boy multiple times appeared in court via video Tuesday.

Scottie Willet, 27, made his initial court appearance in front of Judge Carol England.

Willet is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the Aug. 28 shooting death of Dayne William Hathman, who had Down Syndrome.

Authorities said Willet had been living with Dayne's family for several months.

Callaway County Sheriff Dennis Crane said Dayne's mother left for an overnight shift Aug. 27 and found her son shot several times when she returned home around 2:30 a.m. Aug. 28.

Police said Willet had fled the home in the mother's car, but officers found and arrested him at a Sedalia trailer park around 6:30 a.m. Aug. 28.

The prosecutor's office released a probable cause statement which said Willet admitted to shooting Dayne with a Hi-Point .40 caliber handgun. A Boone County sheriff's deputy said Willet stole the gun from his father's home in Harrisburg.

Captain Dave Keller with the Pettis County Sheriff's Department confirmed the serial number of the father's missing gun matched the serial number of the gun found with Willet during his arrest.

Judge England set a hearing for Willet on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m.