Man who claims he attacked Columbia, KOMU websites jailed in AZ

APACHE JUNCTION, ARIZONA - CNN affiliate KNXV-TV in Phoenix, Arizona reports the man who refers to himself as the "Bitcoin Baron" has been jailed without bond in Arizona after being accused of computer tampering and hacking into Arizona government agency websites.

Randall Charles Tucker who uses the pseudo-name, the "Bitcoin Baron," is the same person who sent an email to KOMU in December claiming he attacked Gocolumbiamo.com and then KOMU.com.

According to court documents, authorities served a search warrant at the home of Randall Charles Tucker Thursday, April 9 after a six-month investigation. A computer was discovered and seized from Tucker's bedroom. The computer was found to have an operating system installed designed for use by hackers.

Tucker's next court appearance is for Monday, April 20 in Arizona.