Man Who Died in Standoff with KC Police Identified

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City police say a man who apparently killed himself during a standoff with law enforcement was involved in an earlier home invasion that resulted in another death.

Police said Wednesday that 47-year-old Thomas L. Hendren died last Thursday in a home in Kansas City, where he had holed up after police tried to serve a search warrant connected to a Sept. 8 homicide. Hendren exchanged gunfire with police but investigators say he died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot.

The Kansas City Star reports that in the Sept. 8 case, a man died when two intruders forced their way into a home and tried to kidnap another person. One of the residents shot and killed Joe Laundenbach, one of the intruders. Police believe Hendren was the other intruder.