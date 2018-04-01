Man who dumped body in septic tank gets unrelated conviction

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The man accused of killing a southeast Missouri tattoo artist and putting his victim's remains in a septic tank has been sentenced to 30 years in prison on a charge unrelated to the killing.

The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri reported that 50-year-old Melvin Scherrer of Bonne Terre was sentenced Thursday a methamphetamine conspiracy conviction. The hearing happened in a U.S. District Court in St. Louis. Scherrer was found guilty in December in the federal case.

Scherrer was still awaiting trial Friday morning in a state court on first-degree murder and four other felonies in connection with the death of 38-year-old Samuel "Tick" Francis of Cape Girardeau. Francis' body was found in July 2013 in a septic tank near Bonne Terre.

The state trial was on hold until the federal drug case was resolved.