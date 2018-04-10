Man who punched wheelchair-bound man fatally shot

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man is dead after allegedly punching a man in a wheelchair — only to have the wheelchair-bound man pull out a gun and shoot him.

The shooting happened Monday. Police said 39-year-old Michael Johnson was arguing with 33-year-old Secoy Anthony Webb, who used a wheelchair.

Police said Johnson began striking Webb in the face. Webb grabbed a gun and shot Johnson in the back.

Johnson died Wednesday in a hospital.

Webb was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, and jailed on $30,000 cash-only bond. Police said the shooting remains under investigation.