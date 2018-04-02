Man whose body was found in Missouri lake likely drowned

By: The Associated Press

CAMDENTON, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified a man whose body was found floating in the Lake of the Ozarks.

The patrol says the body of 66-year-old Steven Fox, of Fenton, was found Friday evening in Kinchelow Hollow Cove.

The investigation is continuing but the patrol says investigators believe Fox drowned.