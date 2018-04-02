Man will be extradited to Illinois on charges of killing family

ST. CHARLES (AP) - Accused killer Christopher Vaughn will no longer fight his extradition to Illinois on charges of killing his wife and three children. Vaughn appeared at a brief court hearing Tuesday and told a St. Charles Circuit Court judged he had consulted with attorneys before making his decision. Vaughn's attorney David Waltrip says Vaughn made the decision after losing a court fight Friday to challenge the extradition. Attorneys say Vaughn could be moved to Illinois as early as tonight, but will almost certainly be moved by Thursday. Waltrip says Vaughn is ready to make the trip to defend himself.