Man with 10 drunk driving convictions to pay $1.5 million settlement

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The parents of a suburban St. Louis motorcyclist killed when he crashed into an abandoned SUV on Interstate 270 have settled a lawsuit against the SUV driver, a man now in prison for at least his 10th drunken driving conviction.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a judge on Tuesday approved the $1.5 million settlement against 41-year-old Mark McKay of St. Louis County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says McKay's vehicle struck the median wall on the night of Aug. 12, and McKay left the SUV in the southbound lanes of the interstate. Moments later, Marko Knezevic hit the abandoned SUV with his motorcycle. He died at the scene.

The agreement calls for McKay's family's insurance company to pay the settlement.