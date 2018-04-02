Man with HIV Allowed a Private Court Hearing

KANSAS CITY- An HIV -positive man accused of keeping his disease a secret from his sexual partners got more privacy this week -- this time with the court's help. Albert Spicer was scheduled to plead guilty to some of the charges against him this week. But a Jackson County judge ruled that the 40-year-old Festus man could have a confidential hearing without media coverage. Two onlookers and a news reporter were barred from the courtroom by Circuit Judge Jay Daugherty after Spicer's lawyers argued that his HIV status should be kept confidential. They cited a 1988 Missouri law. Police, prosecutors, courts and juries are privy to information about a person's HIV status under the law. But the law does not mention the public's right to know. Judge Daugherty delayed the hearing Tuesday and spent about an hour researching the issue before deciding to close the proceedings.