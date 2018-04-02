Man, woman charged in theft of show pig in Missouri

OZARK (AP) — A man and woman are charged with stealing a 7-week-old show pig from a southwest Missouri fair.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the pig weighed 50 pounds and was valued at $500 when it disappeared in August from the Ozark Empire Fair. Police recovered the pig about a month later, but the malnourished animal died the next day.

Thirty-five-year-old Catherine J. Walters, of Nixa, and 29-year-old Brock Hilton, of Republic, were charged last week with stealing a livestock animal. Walters also has also been charged with misdemeanor animal abuse. No attorney is listed for Walters or Hilton.

The probable cause statement says Walters told police she had received a pig for free earlier that month.

The pig's owner, Robert Todd, says he's hoping those responsible will face some justice.