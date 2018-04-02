Man, woman hospitalized after attack near their home

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man and his girlfriend are both hospitalized after being attacked by a group of people outside their home.

Police say the attack happened around 6 a.m. Sunday when the couple stepped in to help a female teenage neighbor who was being harassed by a group of at least 15 males. The woman was struck by a tree limb, then both were attacked with fists and objects.

The 37-year-old man is in critical condition. The 34-year-old woman is in stable condition.