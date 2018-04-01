Man working on car has it fall on him, injuring his chest

ASHLAND - A man is at University hospital after a car fell on him Saturday afternoon.

He was working on the car when it split and landed on him, according to Roger Jaeger with the Southern Boone County fire protection district.

His family believes he has broken ribs, but they aren't sure at this time. They were there to help get him out from under the car. Jaeger said he is lucky it wasn't worse.