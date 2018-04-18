Man working on roof in Missouri falls to his death
BONNE TERRE (AP) - A worker is dead after falling 10 to 12 feet from a Missouri roof.
The Daily Journal newspaper in Park Hills, Missouri, reported that the accident happened Tuesday in Bonne Terre. The victim's name has not been released but he was in his 50s and believed to be from Texas.
The man was working on the roof of a women's shelter when he fell. Authorities said he may have lost his footing and slipped due to morning dew.
The man was flown to a St. Louis hospital, where he died.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - Law enforcement arrested a man on suspicion of sex crimes involving a minor after an investigation by... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities say deputies have shot and killed a parole absconder who raised a handgun at them... More >>
in
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities say a driver fled from officers before causing a fatal crash in Springfield. Police... More >>
in
CLARKSBURG - The Department of Natural Resources will hold a public hearing over a proposed Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation, or... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old male early Wednesday morning at a home on Clark Lane.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Darkroom Records hosted a fundraiser at Rose Music Hall for students to showcase their own music. This... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - With allegations of "new potential criminal violations," and renewed calls for his resignation, Gov. Eric Greitens released... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - University of Missouri System administrators and a consulting firm founder went to the Capitol Tuesday to discuss... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – One Columbia family has become well-known through the years as they've shared their story about their daughter's battle... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - People and businesses will now have until midnight on Wednesday to file and pay taxes. The Internal... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A 91-year-old man jumped off the top of a parking garage and died from suicide in downtown Columbia... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Senate Committee on Professional Registration held a public hearing for a bill designed to fund training... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A House bill would require able-bodied people enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to seek work... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Multiple groups with the city of Columbia hosted a public information meeting Tuesday to discuss short-term rentals, such... More >>
in
NEW YORK — Starbucks, moving swiftly to confront a racially charged uproar over the arrest of two black men... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A Senate committee heard public hearings Tuesday about a few bills related to expecting mothers and their... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The city council approved a petition to downzone properties in the West-Ash neighborhood Monday night, marking the end... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Truman VA has a new way to help veterans fight the blues by using the blues. ... More >>
in