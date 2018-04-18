Man wounded in double homicide dies, autopsy scheduled

COLUMBIA -A man wounded during a double homicide in February has died, according to the Boone County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were awaiting the results of an autopsy Friday to determine if the death of Willie J. Mays is related to the shooting.

Deputies said the 44-year-old Mays died Thursday at a local health care facility where he being treated for his injuries. Mays was found unresponsive at 4:24 p.m. and transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Mays had survived the Feb. 28 shooting on Santa Anna Drive that killed two of his roommates, 52-year-old Deborah Koontz and her brother, 51-year-old Donald Wilson.

The shooting resulted in a brief search for a suspect, Cornelius Parker, who lived with the three victims. Parker was spotted driving on Route WW later that night. He lost control of his vehicle at Broadway and U.S. Hwy 63. Parker exited the car and shot at a deputy, who returned fire and killed him.

The deputy who killed Parker was placed on paid administrative leave, but recently returning to duty. The Missouri State Highway Patrol conducted an investigation and presented it to Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight. Knight later recused himself from the case because of his relationship with the deputy and was replaced by Callaway County Prosecuting Attorney Chris Wilson.

The Boone County Medical Examiner was set to conduct an autopsy on Mays Friday.