Man Charged with Obscene Calls

Authorities charged former optometrist Donald Patterson with 34 misdemeanor counts for calls on voice mail or answering machines. In most cases, police say the women's photos were in real estate ads. Police learned the calls were coming from the phone in a surgery waiting room at DePaul Health Center in Bridgeton. They staked out the waiting room, and arrested Patterson after a woman reported an obscene call from the room's phone number. Ten years ago, Patterson pleaded guilty to making obscene calls to patients, received two years' probation, and had sex offender treatment.