Manhattan Pharmacies, Clinics Hit By Burglaries

MANHATTAN, Kan. - Riley County police are investigating at least three recent burglaries and attempt break-ins at pharmacies and clinics in Manhattan.

WIBW-TV reports the latest occurred Saturday, when someone broke a window at Kellstrom Pharmacy and stole $2,400 worth of merchandise. Police haven't said precisely what was taken.

The burglary occurred one week after a break-in at the pharmacy at Kansas State University's Lafene Student Health Center. Authorities say at least $3,000 worth of prescription drugs were stolen in that case.

And on Sept. 5, two men shattered a window trying to burglarize a pain clinic at the sunset Campus of Mercy Regional Health Center. The suspects left after being unable to get inside the pain clinic.