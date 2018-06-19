Manhunt After Driver in Fatal Wreck Flees

VILLA RIDGE, Mo. (AP) - A manhunt continues for the driver of a car that wrecked in eastern Missouri, killing two passengers.

The accident happened Saturday night on Highway 100 in Franklin County. Authorities say a westbound Dodge Stratus driven by a 36-year-old St. Clair, Mo., man collided with a Ford Fusion.

The two backseat passengers in the Stratus died. They are identified as 46-year-old Tarlton M. Stephens and 56-year-old Mitchell R. Mantels, both of Villa Ridge, Mo. A front seat passenger, 30-year-old Shanna M. WIlken of St. Clair, is hospitalized in serious condition.

The occupants of the Fusion had minor injuries.

The Stratus driver was taken to Mercy Hospital in Washington and was under investigation for suspicion of drunken driving. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says he ran away from the emergency room.