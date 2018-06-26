Manhunt for Adkison Continues Thursday in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY - The search for Brian Adkison continues near Little Buffalo Cove in Morgan County Thursday. Adkison is wanted for his suspected involvement in a kidnapping of Lauren Crawford of Caldwell County on June 15 and a sexual assault and forcible rape in Boone County.



Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Paul Reintsch said the state is working with both Morgan and Camden Counties using K9, foot, boat and air units. Reintsch said the search began around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night when someone spotted him leaving a boat near the area.

Units from Morgan, Camden and Cole County are currently on the scene Thursday morning, along with the Sedalia, Stover and Osage Beach police departments. Officials were at the intersection of T and WW near Stover. One officer believes authorities have him confined to the Little Buffalo Cove, but said officers continue to remain cautious.