Manhunt for Adkison Continues Thursday in Morgan County

5 years 6 days 1 hour ago Thursday, June 20 2013 Jun 20, 2013 Thursday, June 20, 2013 10:24:00 AM CDT June 20, 2013 in News
By: Lucas Geisler

MORGAN COUNTY - The search for Brian Adkison continues near Little Buffalo Cove in Morgan County Thursday. Adkison is wanted for his suspected involvement in a kidnapping of Lauren Crawford of Caldwell County on June 15 and a sexual assault and forcible rape in Boone County.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Paul Reintsch said the state is working with both Morgan and Camden Counties using K9, foot, boat and air units. Reintsch said the search began around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday night when someone spotted him leaving a boat near the area.

Units from Morgan, Camden and Cole County are currently on the scene Thursday morning, along with the Sedalia, Stover and Osage Beach police departments. Officials were at the intersection of T and WW near Stover. One officer believes authorities have him confined to the Little Buffalo Cove, but said officers continue to remain cautious.

 

More News

Grid
List

Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
Video, photos: Heavy rainfall causes severe flash flooding
COLUMBIA - Torrential rainfall has caused flash flooding throughout mid-Missouri Tuesday. Water has covered multiple roadways in Columbia, causing... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 2:26:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in Weather

Hawley campaign paid to screen Mizzou emails before release
Hawley campaign paid to screen Mizzou emails before release
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley's campaign paid lawyers tens of thousands of dollars to review... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 1:57:37 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Missouri water ride shut down after rider flung from tube
Missouri water ride shut down after rider flung from tube
EUREKA (AP) — A water ride at Six Flags in suburban St. Louis has been closed after a woman said... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 1:06:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Charges filed against suspect from Columbia manhunt
Charges filed against suspect from Columbia manhunt
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed charges Friday against the man police spent hours looking for in the Sylvan Lane area on... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 12:18:00 PM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Study: State should restore programs for vulnerable Missourians
Study: State should restore programs for vulnerable Missourians
COLUMBIA - A budget analysis group said a much larger than expected state general revenue for the 2019 budget could... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 11:58:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Missing teenager found in Camden County
UPDATE: Missing teenager found in Camden County
CAMDEN COUNTY - Authorities found a missing teenager Tuesday afternoon. The Camden County Sheriff's Office located 14-year-old Rachel Deaton... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 11:54:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Fulton police search for suspects in high school burglary
Fulton police search for suspects in high school burglary
FULTON - Police are searching for two males involved in a burglary at Fulton High School on June 22 around... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 11:26:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

The Latest: Republicans say ruling will help stop terrorism
The Latest: Republicans say ruling will help stop terrorism
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on the Supreme Court ruling upholding President Donald Trump's travel ban (all times local): ... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban
UPDATE: Supreme Court upholds Trump travel ban
WASHINGTON (AP) — A sharply divided Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld President Donald Trump's ban on travel from several mostly... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 9:29:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Columbia College partners with firefighters to provide realistic training
Columbia College partners with firefighters to provide realistic training
COLUMBIA - Columbia College is hosting a training event for Columbia Fire Department recruits. The training will provide real-world... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 7:25:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

A child fired a loaded gun he found in a couch at IKEA
A child fired a loaded gun he found in a couch at IKEA
(CNN) -- After finding a gun in a sofa at IKEA, a child fired the loaded weapon in the store,... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 5:02:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

MACC and Stephens College announce joint program
MACC and Stephens College announce joint program
COLUMBIA - Faculty and staff from Moberly Area Community College and Stephens College announced a program to streamline the transfer... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 4:52:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

One dead after semi truck crash in Miller County
One dead after semi truck crash in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY - A West Virginia man died in a car accident South of Eugene. According to the Missouri... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, June 26 2018 Jun 26, 2018 Tuesday, June 26, 2018 4:23:00 AM CDT June 26, 2018 in News

Potential redistricting concerns Macon and Shelby County school districts
Potential redistricting concerns Macon and Shelby County school districts
CLARENCE - More than county lines divide the Macon and Shelby County school districts and the residents that live in... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 Monday, June 25, 2018 7:14:00 PM CDT June 25, 2018 in News

Neurology specialist encouraged by new option for epilepsy medication
Neurology specialist encouraged by new option for epilepsy medication
COLUMBIA - Following the approval of a new cannabis-based treatment, a neurologist who specializes in pediatric epilepsy said having a... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 Monday, June 25, 2018 6:22:00 PM CDT June 25, 2018 in News

Ex-state official Kander announces run for Kansas City mayor
Ex-state official Kander announces run for Kansas City mayor
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A former Missouri secretary of state who garnered national attention during an unsuccessful bid for U.S.... More >>
23 hours ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 Monday, June 25, 2018 5:24:30 PM CDT June 25, 2018 in News

LATEST: Columbia police identify suspect in standoff, release details
LATEST: Columbia police identify suspect in standoff, release details
COLUMBIA - A man involved in a seven-hour standoff with Columbia Police officers and SWAT, was escorted out of a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 Monday, June 25, 2018 4:23:00 PM CDT June 25, 2018 in News

Reaction: Trump wants to send back immigrants without hearings
Reaction: Trump wants to send back immigrants without hearings
COLUMBIA - President Donald Trump's tweets Monday suggested that undocumented immigrants should not have the right to due process. ... More >>
1 day ago Monday, June 25 2018 Jun 25, 2018 Monday, June 25, 2018 3:57:00 PM CDT June 25, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 69°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 14 active weather alerts
5pm 81°
6pm 79°
7pm 78°
8pm 76°