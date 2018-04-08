Mansion of Dreams

Bobbie and Mel Muskopf bought the six bedroom, nine bathroom house four years ago. They've given countless tours of their home. The mansion's history is amazing, but so too is the couple's connection to it.

Forty years ago, Bobbie and Mel interviewed to be the mansion's caretakers. In exchange for caring for the home, they'd get to live there rent free. It was a dream come true for a young couple. But, after two interviews they didn't get the job.

"When we didn't get the job, I promptly forgot about it, but Bobbie didn't," Mel explained. "And it's been her dream house ever since."

Bobbie and Mel were given a souvenier glass when they interviewed at the mansion. Bobbie tucked the glass away in her hope chest for 42 years. Bobbie was disappointed, but never gave up her dream.

"He told me it was for sale in a little tiny ad about this big," Bobbie said.

The Muskopf's never became the caretakers of the mansion. Instead they became the owners.

"This is a 42 year memory come true," Mel said.

"He laughs at me cause every time I drive up to the front I say I really don't believe that's ours. And he just grunts," Bobbie said.

Visitors to the now Muskopf Mansion marvel at the dining room table that seats 18, the handpainted silk wallpaper and the old time elevator. Even though the mansion itself is magnificent, KOMU's Sarah Hill received a particularly special tour. At the age of 72, Bobbie Muskopf passed away suddenly, just weeks after she was interviewed. Sarah's tour was the last one Bobbie ever gave. On a Sunday afternoon, a crowd gathered to celebrate Bobbie's life and raise their glass one last time. It was a fitting location, proving what starts in your hope chest really can end in a dream come true.