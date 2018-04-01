Manslaughter Charges Filed in Montgomery County Traffic Crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY - Police arrested a woman Monday on a charge of vehicular manslaughter following an investigation of a traffic crash last February.

Police arrested 22-year-old Kelli C. Smith of Jefferson city investigating a crash on February 25, 2012 on 1-70 in Montgomery County resulted in the death of Thomas D. Sullivan.

Smith is currently being held in Montgomery County Jail pending posted bond.