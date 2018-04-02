Manufacturers Say More Jobs Than Skilled Workers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Kansas City-area manufacturers say there are plenty of jobs available but not enough skilled workers to fill them.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill met with business and academic leaders Friday to discuss ways to improve job training to meet increasingly technical needs of manufacturers.

Several business leaders said they're seeing a lot of unqualified applicants who didn't take the right classes in high school, such as basic algebra.

The roundtable discussion at Metropolitan Community College's Health Science Institute was one of more than a dozen the Democrat has conducted around the state.

McCaskill says high school students need to be shown that vocational-technical schools are not inferior to those offering four-year degrees.

She was concluding her day Friday with visits to manufacturing companies in Concordia and Sedalia.