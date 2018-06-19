Manufacturing Company Moving to Republic

By: The Associated Press

REPUBLIC (AP) - A southwest Missouri company plans to build manufacturing and office space in Republic that could mean 77 new jobs for the town.

Watson Metal Masters announced Wednesday that it will break ground on the $4.8 million project in mid-2014. The company designs and makes stainless steel storage tanks and other equipment for several industries.

The company says in a news release that besides the 77 new jobs, it will move 43 employees from its facilities in Nixa.

The project will include 63,000 square feet of manufacturing space and an additional 4,450 square feet for corporate offices.

State government has authorized more than $276,000 of incentives through the Missouri Works program for the project.